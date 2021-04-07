Nigeria: Favouritism Responsible for Nigeria's Backwardness - Jonathan

A former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, has said that the tradition of favouritism in leadership positions among families, friends, acquaintances rather than ability and capability to deliver is responsible for Nigeria's backwardness.

Jonathan said this Tuesday at the Palace of the Emir of Bauchi during a one-day working visit.

He said the tradition in Nigeria is that before one can be appointed to an office or given a responsibility, he must know someone at the top echelon in the country, regretting that the development has taken the nation backwards.

The former president, who was reacting to the introductory comments made by the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, said, "Yes, I did not know him when I met him and made him the FCT minister.

"In Nigeria, we have this tradition where some people feel that some ministries are big and juicy and must be given to a special person or that you have to know someone before you give him a responsibility, role or put him somewhere. It is not like that with me, it is not my way of doing things."

Earlier in his comments, Governor Mohammed expressed happiness over the visit of the former president whom he said was instrumental to his fame in Nigeria.

Responding, the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, described the former president as detribalised Nigerian who demonstrated patriotism, nationalism and statesmanship during his reign as president of the country.

The monarch who also conferred the traditional title of 'Jigon Bauchi' to Jonathan said that the State Traditional Council thanked him for making Bauchi his home and given the opportunity to Bala Mohammed to serve as the FCT minister.