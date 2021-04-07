Nigeria: Afaka 39 - Army Releases Names of Recovered Students

7 April 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka

Kaduna — The Nigerian Army has released the names of rescued students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna who were kidnapped by bandits on 11 March 21.

The recovered students, according to the Director, Army Public Relation, Brigadier General Brigadier Mohammed Yerima, are Abubakar Yakubu, Francis Paul, Obadiya Habakkuk, Amina Yusuf and Maryam Danladi.

He said, "The rescued students are currently receiving medical attention in a military facility in Kaduna.

"The GOC 1 Division, Maj Gen DH Ali-Keffi has commended the troops for their effort and charged them not to rest on their oars until all kidnap victims are rescued and returned to their families."

Daily Trust had earlier reported that parents of the students had neither met nor been told the identities of the rescued students.

The Kaduna State Government, on Monday, announced that five of the 39 students abducted from the school dormitory on March 11 2021 had been recovered by the Nigerian army.

Daily Trust reports that five of the students were rescued 25 days after gunmen breached the perimeter fence of the institution at Afaka, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State and abducted 39 students.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Biden Set to Review Kenya's Trump-Era Trade Agreements
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Three Years On, Will SADC Finally Come to Mozambique's Rescue?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.