Nigeria: Polytechnic Lecturers Begin Strike Over New Salary Scheme

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has declared a strike, demanding the implementation of a new salary scheme for polytechnic lecturers.

According to the union, the industrial action started on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

ASUP leaders made the strike declaration on Wednesday after a meeting with Federal Government officials in Abuja.

The national president of ASUP, Comrade Anderson Ezeibe, while insisting that the strike will go on, however, noted that the union will be open for dialogue with the Federal Government to resolve the issues raised.

LEADERSHIP reports that besides the new salary scheme, the union is also demanding payment of salaries and promotion allowances owed lecturers by some state governments.

Details later...