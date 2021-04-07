Nigeria: Kogi Receives 16,900 Doses

7 April 2021
Kogi state has received 16,900 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, NPHCDA.

The Executive Director of the Kogi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (KSPHCDA), Dr. Abubakar Yakubu received the doses at the National Programme on Immunisation, NPI, unit of the state Central Medical Store, Lokoja, on Monday night.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after taking delivery of the doses, Yakubu said that the delivery was 28,100 doses less than the estimated doses early proposed for the state by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

"We have about 16,900 doses of the vaccine, and by tomorrow (Tuesday) we hope to flag off the campaign in the Ministry of Health.

"We were initially expecting about 45,000 doses of the vaccine from the NPHCDA, which accounted for one per cent of the total population of Kogi State.

"But to our surprise, we are being supplied with 16,900 doses. I think there will be further reconciliation of the balance of doses as soon as possible", he said.

"The first line of recipients of the vaccines are the health workers which will be demonstrated on Tuesday by 12 noon at the ministry.

'Yakubu said the ministry intended to carry out the rollout campaign efficiently because the state was a bit behind schedule compared to other states, which had almost completed their 10 days mandatory campaign for the administration of the vaccines.

"Kogi State Health Promotion Officer, Mr. Achemu Yusuf said the Ministry had solicited the support of all relevant stakeholders and was running jingles to ensure adequate sensitisation of the people about the vaccine doses.

"On her part, Mrs Bilikisu Adagiri, the State Cold Chain Officer, said the state was fully prepared for the administration of the vaccines to those eligible.

