Nigeria: It Is Difficult to Find Loyal People After Leaving Power - Jonathan

7 April 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

Former President Goodluck Jonathan says it is difficult to find an ally after leaving seat of power.

Jonathan made this known in Bauchi, while inaugurating the 6.25Km Sabon Kaura-Jos by-pass road constructed by the Bauchi state government.

"There are people who act like they can't eat without you when you're in a position of power. But once you're no longer in that position, they move on and act like you no longer exist.

"It is a very big day for me and you know why? Because it's not easy for somebody to work with you in Nigeria then after leaving office, that person still continues with that kind of strong fraternal relationship with you.

"I have been in government for a reasonable time and I've served at quite a number of levels starting from deputy governor.

"Most of my experience is that after leaving office, some people just forget that you even exists.

"However, Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi is a good brother and I'm quite pleased that he invited me to commission the first major project that he has completed, that's a big honour," he said.

He appreciated the people of Bauchi state for voting Mohammed as their governor and commended his good strides and total commitment in changing the face of the state.

Earlier, Mohammed said that the project was among the first set of legacy projects embarked upon within his first 100 days in office.

He aid that the project was awarded to an indigenous company, Habib Engineering Limited at the cost of N2.2billion and was completed within six months.

"We embraced good governance as a deliberate policy for the development of the state and in order to create the desired positive impact on the lives of the people of Bauchi state.

"Your excellency, you know very well, I did not know this culture, you taught me how to do this in your cabinet," he said.

Mohammed, who revealed that the state government had constructed over 100kms of both urban and district roads across the Geo-political spread of the state, named the commissioned road after the former President Jonathan.

"Ladies and gentlemen, the road we are about to commission today is an example of a road in need and a road indeed and I'm glad that no one else but you, your excellency, would perform the first commissioning ceremony since I assumed office as a governor.

"Furthermore sir, I humbly seek your kind consent to recognise your indelible contribution to the progress and development of our dear nation, Bauchi state and indeed myself, to name this very road after your good name as Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan drive," he said. (NAN)

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Biden Set to Review Kenya's Trump-Era Trade Agreements
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Three Years On, Will SADC Finally Come to Mozambique's Rescue?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.