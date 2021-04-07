South Africa: Dr Tumi Appears in Court for Fraud

7 April 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)
By Onalenna Mhlongo

Gospel artist and medical doctor, Dr Tumi Makweya and his wife have been released on bail after being arrested for allegedly defrauding the National Lotteries Board (NLB).

Makweya and his wife, Kgaogelo Sara Makweya, on Tuesday appeared at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court and were granted bail of R3 000 each.

It is alleged that Makweya and his wife were listed as committee members at a non-profit organisation. They allegedly submitted altered grant application documents to the National Lotteries Board for approval of funds on projects in 2018.

Investigations have revealed that the couple -- together with their co-accused, Christopher Tshivule and Thomas Ndadza, who were released on R5 000 bail each -- allegedly altered information on the documents submitted to the National Lotteries Board in September 2018, which resulted in over R1.5 million being transferred into a private bank account.

Makweya and his wife allegedly benefitted approximately R760 000 from the funds.

The case was postponed to 7 May 2021 for docket disclosure.

