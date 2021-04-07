Tunisia: Covid-19 - Number of Deaths and Infections Up in Monastir

7 April 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — COVID-19 claimed the lives of 3 more people in Monastir governorate during the past 24 hours, taking the death count in the region to 424 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The governorate's infection caseload also rose by 47, reaching 15,700 so far, according to the latest data provided by the Local Health Directorate.

There are currently 782 active virus-carriers in the region.

Besides, 91 patients are currently hospitalised in the region's public and private health facilities, bringing the occupancy rate of COVID beds in the region to 56.5%.

7,965 people have been vaccinated in the governorate, 374 of whom have already received their second dose.

Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

