Tunis/Tunisia — Two more COVID-19 fatalities were reported in Nabeul governorate, taking the death toll to 515 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

114 infections were also recorded, pushing the infection tally in the region to 16,769, including 528 active virus-carriers, according to the latest data released by the Local Health Directorate.

38 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalised in the governorate's public and private health facilities.