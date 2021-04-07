Kenya: GSU Officer Attached to Matiangi's Office Commits Suicide After Killing Wife

Nairobi — A General Service Unit officer attached to the Interior Ministry headquarters' VIP Protection shot his wife dead on Tuesday night before committing suicide.

He was among the bodyguards assigned to Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi.

The officer identified by police as Hudson Wakise is said to have opened fire on his wife after a quarrel over domestic issues at the woman's house, just outside the GSU camp in Ruaraka.

It is understood that they were living together in the camp until recently when she moved out and rented her own house following a fall-out over family issues.

His wife, Pauline Wakasa, is also a police officer attached to the traffic department at Kilimani police station.

"Eyewitnesses and neighbours are helping the police with investigations into the incident," said Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, "it is alleged that he shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself." Police said he had left work at 3pm.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi mourned both officers, saying "it is a rude awakening call to psychological challenges amongst our young officers that we have no choice but to now greater attention to."

I am deeply pained by the tragic incident involving PC Hudson Wakise and his wife PC Pauline Wakasa both young and vibrant Police officers with brilliant futures tragically ended in their shocking demise. It's a rude awakening to psychosocial challenges amongst some of our... pic.twitter.com/poSJUNPeFW- Dr. Fred Matiang'i (@FredMatiangi) April 7, 2021

Cases of police officers committing suicide, shooting spouses or colleagues have been on the increase in the country in what is often attributed to stress at work.