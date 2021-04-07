Kenya: Dozens Killed in Malindi Road Accident

7 April 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Charles Lwanga

At least 14 people died in a road crash on the Malindi-Mombasa Highway on Wednesday morning.

The crash involved a Muhsin bus and a Sabaki T shuttle at Kwa Shume near Kizingo, in Kilifi county.

Malindi sub county medical superintendent Joab Gayo said all the 14 bodies were taken to the facility's mortuary for preservation.

"We admitted 18 casualties in the facility, of whom six were in critical condition," he said adding "those injured were 14 male and four female."

However, Dr Gayo said some of injured were rushed to private facilities at Tawfique Hospital and Star hospital in Malindi for treatment.

Kilifi County Commissioner Kutwa Olaka, who visited the accident scene to oversee the rescue operation, said the Muhsin Bus was traveling from Mombasa to Garsen, while the Sabaki T shuttle was heading to Mombasa, from Malindi.

