Nigeria: Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Declare 30-Day Mourning Period for Odumakin

7 April 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

Abuja — The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has declared a 30-day mourning period for the late National Publicity Secretary of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Mr. Yinka Odumakin.

The Forum, in a statement issued yesterday by its leader, Chief Edwin Clark, also announced the suspension of all official engagements during the mourning period.

The group therefore apologised to those organisations and bodies that had extended invitations to it over its inability to attend those functions during the period.

SMBLF further stated: "During the period, we will refrain from engaging in public activities, including our periodic meetings. This we believe is a modest and fitting honour to one of the most outspoken, inspirational and patriotic Nigerian ever.

'We, therefore, like to make a public apology to various groups who have invited our participation in meetings, conferences and similar activities.

"We will like to once more convey our deepest condolences to his widow, Mrs. Joe Odumakin; his aged parents, the rest of the Odumakin family and our compatriots of Afenifere.

"May Yinka's courageous soul rest in peace".

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Three Years On, Will SADC Finally Come to Mozambique's Rescue?
Biden Set to Review Kenya's Trump-Era Trade Agreements
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.