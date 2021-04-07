Nigeria: Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Declare 30-Day Mourning Period for Odumakin

Abuja — The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has declared a 30-day mourning period for the late National Publicity Secretary of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Mr. Yinka Odumakin.

The Forum, in a statement issued yesterday by its leader, Chief Edwin Clark, also announced the suspension of all official engagements during the mourning period.

The group therefore apologised to those organisations and bodies that had extended invitations to it over its inability to attend those functions during the period.

SMBLF further stated: "During the period, we will refrain from engaging in public activities, including our periodic meetings. This we believe is a modest and fitting honour to one of the most outspoken, inspirational and patriotic Nigerian ever.

'We, therefore, like to make a public apology to various groups who have invited our participation in meetings, conferences and similar activities.

"We will like to once more convey our deepest condolences to his widow, Mrs. Joe Odumakin; his aged parents, the rest of the Odumakin family and our compatriots of Afenifere.

"May Yinka's courageous soul rest in peace".