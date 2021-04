Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Sousse reported 4 more COVID-19 fatalities and 148 infections from 550 conducted tests, taking the infection tally to 18,854 including 16,217 recoveries and 671 deaths, according to the latest figures provided by the local health directorate.

The region currently counts 1,915 virus-carriers, 119 of whom are in the local hospitals and clinics, including 19 persons in ICUs.