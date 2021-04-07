Tunisia: Meetmed II Project, Launched

Tunis/Tunisia — The second phase of the Mitigation Enabling Energy Transition in the Mediterranean Region (meetMED II) aimed at supporting the massive deployment of renewable energy and energy efficiency measures in building and appliances' sectors, was launched at a VTC meeting gathering key stakeholders in this project, including notably the National Agency for Energy Management (ANME).

A first project phase (meetMED I from 2018-2020) paved the way for this second project phase (2021-2024) by identifying specific bottlenecks to address the theme of energy efficiency in the building and appliances sectors.

MeetMED II project aims at contributing to enhancing energy security of beneficiary countries (Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco and Palestine) while fostering their transition to low carbon economy.

The second phase aims at strengthening the implementation of EE measures and improving countries' energy mix by focusing on building and appliances' sectors.

The multiscale, multi-partner and inclusive approach at local and regional levels will foster regional cooperation.

On this occasion, ANME Director General Fathi Hanchi recalled that Tunisia had adopted the energy efficiency a long time ago by promulgating the first law on energy economy in September 1985.

He urged in this regard, for a regional coordination to harmonise the regulation and the standards of household appliances in a bid to encourage energy control and reduce the impact of the informal market.

"Even if a good energy certification regulation for equipment has been introduced, the expected results in energy savings cannot be achieved without good market monitoring," the official indicated.

"Harmonising the regulatory framework at the regional level by banning the marketing of energy-consuming equipment is an approach that does not require large investments but will have very far-reaching results in energy efficiency matters," he indicated.

Besides, the official affirmed Tunisia's willingness to share its experience in the energy efficiency field with the project's partner countries and to conduct the necessary assessments and revisions to improve its achievements in the matter.