Zimbabwe Can Recover, but the Opposition and the Region - Particularly South Africa - Will Have to Step Up to the Plate

6 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tony Reeler

Zimbabwe's MDC Alliance needs to realise that despite the huge support it received at the polls in 2018, it must regain the status of a mass movement and recruit civil society as a partner in 'winning the streets'.

"You never win at the negotiating table what you have not won on the streets." -- Union leader Zwelinzima Vavi.

It was pointed out five years ago in Zimbabwe, while former president Robert Mugabe was still alive, that there is no way forward other than a transitional arrangement -- a national transitional authority -- to avoid a hard landing and a possible coup. Both have now occurred.

We had a coup in November 2018 followed by a very hard landing in the form of an increasingly coercive government -- one that is incapable of reform, either politically or economically.

Turning the country around will require a concerted effort, nationally, regionally and internationally.

It has been argued that Zimbabwe has reached another Lancaster House moment, requiring a similar...

