Cameroon: South West Regional Council - Executive Drilled On Budget Preparation

A three-day seminar to this effect opened in Buea yesterday, April 6, 2021.

The South West Regional Council Executive is in a conclave picking up lessons on how to draw up its budget for the 2021 fiscal year. The three-day session is holding at the Buea Council Chambers and underway since yesterday, April 6, 2021. Opening deliberations, South West Governor, Bernard Okalia Bilai tasked participants to consider the realities, needs and aspiration of the people of the South West Region. That if this is done then it will be a response to the socioeconomic development of the region whereby the living conditions of the population will be improved. He noted that the seminar to edify the eight-man team of the South West Regional Council Executive led by its President Bakoma Elango Zacheus is because the institution is new. The Secretary General of the institution, Gilbert Acha was also in attendance.

Three exposes were presented by the visiting officials from the Ministry of Economy, Planning and Regional Development, Ministry of Finance, and Ministry of Decentralization and Local Development. The first presentation dwelled on innovations on the Regional and Local Authorities Code. The second focused on the generalities on budget programming and the last was on budget planning.

Emmanuel Mukongba, head of mission, cited several laws and codes on which he said the budget of the South West Regional Council is to conform. He indicated that all executive and deliberating body, representative of the State and supportive administration have to be aware of the budget. That they will assist the South West Regional Council to draw up its first budget. He anticipated that by next week the budget should be ready for submission to the deliberating assembly for voting.