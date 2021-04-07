Namibia: Fragile Fishcor in Herunga's Hands

7 April 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Shelleygan Petersen

THE National Fishing Corporation of Namibia (Fishcor) is left with temporary board member Ruth Herunga as interim caretaker.

This happened after one of its last executive managers, finance manager Paulus Ngalangi, resigned yesterday.

Ngalangi followed company secretary Josefina Nekongo, who walked away last month, and Inocencio Verde, the group's general manager for operations, while the board of directors fired its chief executive officer (CEO), the Fishrot-accused Mike Nghipunya.

The company has been running on autopilot since last year when Nghipunya was put behind bars awaiting trial in the corruption scandal.

Fishcor's board chairperson Mihe Gaomab II in a press statement yesterday afternoon announced that Herunga will take control of the troubled Fishcor ship, while the board is looking for a new CEO.

"The board resolved to assign an interim caretaker position in the form of Ruth Herunga to attend to pressing matters on a daily basis at the Seaflower Whitefish Corporation at Lüderitz," he said.

He said the board has appointed Rosa Tjijombo as production manager and has advertised the position of company secretary.

"No one is left in top management, and the board is seized with the matter to address managerial obligations," Gaomab said.

Tjijombe last year obtained a master's degree in industrial engineering from the Namibia University of Science and Technology.

Her thesis was titled 'Developing a Methodology for Quantifying Individual Waste to Manage Lean Application: The Case of Seaflower Whitefish Corporation, Namibia'.

The process of appointing a new CEO is in its final stages, Gaomab said.

"The board has finalised psychometric assessments, and has a shortlist where we plan to have interviews by next week, and [will] then recommend a CEO in line with governance procedures and Fishcor's company policy," he said.

Gaomab said the board has been hitting walls in its attempt to develop a turnaround strategy for the tainted state-owned fishing company.

"The board has faced challenges of the freezing of the account with its concomitant financial constraints, and the current wave of resignations, as well as the need to exercise more control as the board at our subsidiaries - let alone the legal challenges," he said.

He said they are currently working on a turnaround strategy in line with the minister of public enterprises' integrated business plan.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Three Years On, Will SADC Finally Come to Mozambique's Rescue?
Biden Set to Review Kenya's Trump-Era Trade Agreements
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.