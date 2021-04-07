Namibia: Hangula Off to Face of Humanity Global

THE first Face Of Namibia winner, Angela Hangula was recently selected as ambassador for Namibia representing the country at the 2021 Miss Face Of Humanity (MFOH) global event. The final will take place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Canada on 9 October.

The pageant seeks to change the world and enable worthy ambassadors to take their campaigns to the global level for the biggest possible impact.

The winner will be the global ambassador for youth and women empowerment. She will have the opportunity to lead projects designed to make positive economic and community-focused changes in the cities she will visit.

Throughout her reign, the Miss Face of Humanity winner will travel extensively to engage individuals, communities, celebrities and dignitaries from all over the world. She will also embark on numerous charitable works, public appearances and other activities worldwide.

Hangula, a law student at the University of Namibia (Unam), was crowned Miss Face of Namibia in 2020. She is also a fashion designer and make-up artist.

The Namibian will compete with other beauties from countries such as South Africa, China, Switzerland, Rwanda, Mali and Comores for the title.

Hangula said she is ecstatic for such an opportunity as she has never travelled outside the continent before. "This is all new and a different experience for me. I am looking forward to representing my country," she said.

Besides the pageant, Hangula said she hopes to learn to be a better woman.

"I hope to learn the importance of staying true to myself and who I am. For me it is very exciting going to a different country and meeting new people. I want to learn about leadership and gain experience on being a true ambassador for my country. I am also looking forward to making new friends from different continents, sightseeing and trying new food. I love food from foreign places," the Walvis Bay-born beauty said.

As the winner of Miss Face of Namibia, Hangula said her reign has been a wonderful experience, although it was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I was unable to reach out to the youth in other parts of Namibia and the curfew also hindered prospects of gala dinners and night events to raise funds. Despite these challenges, there were some positives. I had more social media engagements.

"I am still able to do some charity work such as motivating children at different schools about the importance of education. I also attended events I had been invited to and also gave donations to schools for a head start to the academic year. Furthermore, I assist at a soup kitchen on weekends," Hangula said.

Hangula said as Miss Face of Namibia she had the privilege to inspire young children to challenge themselves in all endeavours.

"Giving back to my community is very close to my heart and through my work I impressed on young people to get involved in making a difference in whatever capacity they find themselves," she said.

Although Covid-19 has made pageants challenging, Hangula urges young people to continue competing, because it teaches them team building, building self esteem, identity and networking.

Phillip Mumbala is Mr Face Of Namibia 2020.

Marchell Coetzee, the founder and director of Mr and Miss Face of Namibia is happy about the pagent's growth, and that they are celebrating five years of hard work, commitment and dedication.

He said the pageant promotes the acceptance and inclusion of every Namibian, regardless of their background, beliefs, sexuality, culture and race.

Coetzee said that they have never sent a participant to a pageant outside the country before, due to financial constraints.

Entries for the next Mr and Miss Face Of Namibia are now open. An application link has been provided in the pageant's social media platforms for the 2021 online applications. Applications opened on 1 April, for a month, which will be followed by preliminary rounds in May.

The crowning is scheduled to take place on 28 August at the National Theatre of Namibia in Windhoek. The theme for this year's pageant is "Face your dreams".

"We have grown tremendously and the organisation now has six pageant directors. From only 30 applicants in the first pageant, we had more than 300 last year. We are working hard for more growth and development," Coetzee said.