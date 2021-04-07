Namibia: Teen Mom Needs New Wheelchair

NDAPANDULA Haufiku (14) suffered severly from tuberculosis (TB) a few years ago and was admitted to Eenhana District Hospital for an extended period.

When she was discharged she could not walk unassisted.

Haufiku was given a wheelchair to help her move around. The wheelchair is, however, in a severely dilapidated condition, and is tied together with pieces of old clothing.

It also often gets stuck in the sand because its wheels are very old, she says.

Haufiku is the single parent of a six-month-old baby girl.

"I support the baby with the disability grant I get from the government," she says. She urges good Samaritans to help her buy a wheelchair so that she could move around her house.

Haufiku lives at the Onakalunga village in the Ohangwena region.

She says she attended Onakalunga Combined School and completed Grade 2.

The Namibian spoke to Haufiku on Friday during the official handover of 10 shacks to the San community of the village, who have been living in houses made of grass and plastic for years.

The houses, built by Ombaye Fishing Company, were handed over by deputy minister of marginalised communities Royal /Ui/o/oo, who is also one of the directors of the company.

Speaking at the event, Ohangwena governor Walde Ndevashiya urged members of the community to do away with the culture of depending on others for help.

He also encouraged them to send their children to school for better futures.

/Ui/o/oo said the building of the new houses will restore the dignity of the San people of Onakalunga.

" ... remember that they are your property, and ensure that you take full responsibility in maintaining them with pride. Equally so, remember that you are human beings deserving of respect, dignity, social protection and equal opportunities," he said.

He said education will put the community on par with the rest of the nation.

"Use education as a vehicle to empower yourselves," he said.