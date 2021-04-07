Namibia: Revenue Agency Finally Sees Light of Day

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob will today launch the long-awaited bureau for tax law enforcement and collection - the Namibia Revenue Agency after years of postponements.

First initiated in 2012 during former president Hifikepunye Pohamba's tenure, the agency will be responsible for revenue collection, the administration of tax, customs and excise laws, as well as the efficient provision of services to taxpayers.

It is expected to merge the customs and excise, and the inland revenue departments that have over the years existed separately.

It will also reduce current commissioner of inland revenue Justus Mwafongwe and acting customs and excise commissioner Jacky Gawanas' responsibilities for now.

The launch follows a declaration in the Government Gazette 7496, of 1 April 2021 that the agency is now in operation as of 6 April 2021, and will see finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi handing over the power of revenue collection to his former colleague at the central bank, Sam Shivute who was appointed NamRA commissioner last year.

Finance spokesperson Tonateni Shidhudhu yesterday confirmed the launch will take place at the Windhoek Country Club and Resorts.

The agency was allocated N$79 million in this year's national budget and is expected to assist the government in collection sufficient tax through the enforcement of available laws.

At the announcement of his appointment last year, Shivute said the agency will collect taxes without fear or favour when it becomes operational.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Business Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"NamRA will ensure that everyone, and I mean everyone, pays their fair share of taxes. Base erosion and profit-shifting cases, with special focus on transfer pricing, will receive special attention like it has never happened before," he had said.

In an exclusive interview with The Namibian, PwC Namibia's tax leader Chantell Husselmann said the tax community is excited about the operationalisation of the agency, especially on administration.

NamRa is considered the saviour of the country which is struggling to fund its budget.

However, if not well established, its inefficiency in collection or a narrow tax base will continue to put a strain on development.

Due to insufficient tax collection, among factors such as low economic growth, the government will continue passing the begging bowl around.

Shidhudhu said NamRA will still operate from within the finance ministry and use state vehicles until all their systems are fully functional.

Shidhudhu said more than 1 200 staff members from the Inland Revenue Department and the Customs and Excise Directorate are expected to be transferred to NamRA.

While this has been expected, it is not clear yet how the laxity that had existed within the tax department in the ministry will not be transferred to the new agency.

The Namibian understands that to date, only three executives who formed part of the executive committee have been appointed - two are from the finance ministry.

Email: [email protected] | Twitter: @Lasarus_A