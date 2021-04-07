Namibia: Schlettwein to Explain PM's N$14m Farm Deal

MINISTER of agriculture, water and land reform Calle Schlettwein is expected to explain how his ministry approved a deal to buy two farms from a company owned by prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila and her husband for more than N$14 million - an amount alleged to have been excessively inflated.

Schlettwein's ministry last year bought two farms in the Otjozondjupa region from a company owned by the prime minister and her husband, Onesmus Tobias Amadhila.

The properties in question - Farm Goab No. 760 and Farm Duwib No.1 149 - are registered under a company called Seize The Moment Investment Fifty Six Corporation.

Documents seen by The Namibian show that the company bought the two farms for about N$5,5 million in 2011.

Farm Duwib, which measures 7 485 hectares, was valued at N$3,8 million when the company acquired it in 2011, the documents indicate.

The company sold the two farms to the government last year for more than N$14 million, making a profit of about N$10 million from the deal.

Before it was sold to the government, Farm Duwib was subdivided into two portions.

Portion one, which measures about 2 400 hectares, remained the property of the Amadhilas, while portion two, which measures about 5 000 hectares, was sold to the government for N$8,6 million.

Farm Goab was bought from the same company for about N$5,8 million, bringing the total amount paid for the two farms to more than N$14 million.

Portion one of Duwib farm was then used to source two loan facilities, valued at a combined amount of about N$6,3 million, from the Agricultural Bank of Namibia in December last year.

This was done a few months after the company concluded a N$14 million deal with the government for the sale of the two farms.

ALLEGED OVERPAYMENT

Landless People's Movement (LPM) parliamentarian Henny Seibeb last week demanded that Schlettwein explain how the government allegedly overpaid the prime minister for the two farms.

Seibeb claimed that the prime minister and her husband received favours from the government in this deal.

He alleged that the proceeds of the sales of the two farms were used to service loans of about N$15 million acquired by the Amadhila family from commercial banks.

"It seems the debtors are unable to pay the amounts and, as alleged, forced the ministry to purchase farm Duwib and another undisclosed farm (Farm Goab) at premium prices with the sole purpose of paying off the principle debt of N$15 million from commercial banks," Seibeb said.

He asked Schlettwein to explain allegations that Kuugongelwa-Amadhila and her husband were also allocated a resettlement farm, which the family also registered under their company.

This, Seibeb said, was unlawful "in terms of the resettlement laws and policies of the country".

He further stressed that it was unlawful for the Amadhila family to have been awarded a N$6,3 million loan from Agribank using a resettlement farm.

According to him, the prime minister only qualifies for a N$200 000 loan from Agribank as per the resettlement policy.

"It seems that state land was used as collateral for the loan application [at commercial banks], yet loan monies were not utilised for the improvement of the farm, but was rather used for the construction of houses in the north of the country," Seibeb claimed.

Jona Musheko, an agriculture ministry spokesperson, said Schlettwein will explain this deal in the National Assembly this week.

Yesterday, the prime minister did not respond to requests for comment.

She was, however, quoted by Namibian Sun last month as saying that the farms sold by her company were not overpriced.

The prime minister in that report also denied any wrongdoing.

"There seems to be a deliberate misrepresentation of information for reasons that are only known to those who are doing so," Kuugongelwa-Amadhila was quoted as saying.