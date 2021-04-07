Namibia: Oshakati Council to Relocate Sky Residents

THE Oshakati Town Council is set to relocate all residents of the Sky informal settlement at the town to the Onawa settlement today.

This is in an effort to provide residents with better housing away from flood-prone areas.

The entire relocation process will cost the council about N$1,5 million.

In 2019, the council managed to relocate more than 350 households to Onawa.

Oshakati's public relations officer, Katarina Kamari, this week confirmed that the council has embarked on a project to relocate the residents of Sky to Onawa, where they will have access to better services, such as the provision of water, electricity and ablution facilities.

The residents of the settlement are said to be living in deplorable conditions as many of them do not have access to these basic services.

"Sky also gets flooded during the rainy season, hence the council's decision to relocate the residents to higher grounds," she said.

Last year, the former mayor of Oshakati, Angelius Iiyambo, during the budget presentation said Onawa's extentions 1, 3 and 4 were fully serviced, while extensions 5 and 6 were still being serviced and were expected to be completed this year.

The council also allocated 300 erven to the Shack Dwellers Federation for the construction of houses last year.

The federation and its members have already built more than 100 houses at Oshakati.

"These erven were allocated to beneficiaries who work in retail and building material shops, and also to taxi drivers among others," Iiyambo said.

About 78 erven have already been allocated to beneficiaries, of which 58 have already paid off their plots, sold at N$10 000.