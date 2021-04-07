Namibia: Oshana Council Collaborates With Unam

THE Oshana Regional Council has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Namibia (Unam) to support collaborative efforts in research and capacity building in the region.

The MoU is in line with the pillars of the Harambee Prosperity Plan II, which promotes economic advancement and social progression.

The signing ceremony was held recently at Ondangwa.

Oshana governor Elia Irimari said the MoU calls on the two institutions to collaborate on various aspects, and on optimising the resource skills of Unam experts in advancing the regional agenda for development.

This would also create opportunities for students to undergo experiential and work-integrated learning.

"This is an opportunity for students to put theory into practice, which is valuable and insightful in their career development. Similarly, it will also afford us the opportunity to utilise the available resources to support our programmes, projects and community engagements and to enhance our local competitiveness," Irimari said.

He said the agricultural sector plays an essential role in sustaining and driving the Namibian economy, hence the Oshana Regional Council is prioritising agricultural development.

"In addition to providing food and other raw materials, it provides employment opportunities," he said.

Unam vice chancellor Kenneth Matengu in a speech read on his behalf by Christopher Mbereme, the assistant pro-vice chancellor of Unam's Ogongo campus, said the university has always been instrumental in cultivating mutually beneficial relationships between the institution and various local and international institutes.

"When I perused this MoU, I found it intriguing that every aspect of the Unam mandate seems to have been covered herein, and I am certain the same applies to the interest and the mandate of the Oshana Regional Council," Matengu said.