Gambia: Ndow's Upper Basic School Holds Art Exhibition

In a bid to unleash and horn the creative skills of students, Ndow's Comprehensive Upper Basic School recently held its 2021 art exhibition at the school grounds in Kanifing South.

Organised with the support of the teachers at the Arts and Craft department, the artistic works displayed were made by the students and they included sand paintings, wood carving, shoes making, batik, tie & dye, clay modeling, amongst other artistic materials.

At the event, Malanding Mballow, acting principal of the school reiterated the importance of the exhibition, further describing arts exhibition as unique since it is the endeavors of the students.

"They are not experts, however, as they are somewhat at the learning stage. But they've tremendous thoughts in their minds and a meandering personality too which if appropriately channelized can bring extraordinary results."

He described the objects crafted as perfect, saying students have figured out how to portray the authentic, real life in the most imaginative way conceivable.

Mrs. Tisbeh Faye Joof, president of Ndow's Class of 2001, thanked the teaching staff, especially those who supported the students in making sure that they get work done.

"I know that a lot of time and efforts have been put into this." she added.

She spoke highly of the creative skills of students, further expressing hope that the school has all its takes to replicate excellent results just like it did last year.

Kalilu Taal, an Arts and Craft tutor at the school, said the exhibition is organised to showcase the talents of their students.

"Our students are not only good academically, but technically as well. All these art works are done by students. We assist and help them, but the work is entirely done by them which we are very happy about."