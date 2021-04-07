Gambia: Ndow's Upper Basic School Holds Art Exhibition

7 April 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Fatou Bojang

In a bid to unleash and horn the creative skills of students, Ndow's Comprehensive Upper Basic School recently held its 2021 art exhibition at the school grounds in Kanifing South.

Organised with the support of the teachers at the Arts and Craft department, the artistic works displayed were made by the students and they included sand paintings, wood carving, shoes making, batik, tie & dye, clay modeling, amongst other artistic materials.

At the event, Malanding Mballow, acting principal of the school reiterated the importance of the exhibition, further describing arts exhibition as unique since it is the endeavors of the students.

"They are not experts, however, as they are somewhat at the learning stage. But they've tremendous thoughts in their minds and a meandering personality too which if appropriately channelized can bring extraordinary results."

He described the objects crafted as perfect, saying students have figured out how to portray the authentic, real life in the most imaginative way conceivable.

Mrs. Tisbeh Faye Joof, president of Ndow's Class of 2001, thanked the teaching staff, especially those who supported the students in making sure that they get work done.

"I know that a lot of time and efforts have been put into this." she added.

She spoke highly of the creative skills of students, further expressing hope that the school has all its takes to replicate excellent results just like it did last year.

Kalilu Taal, an Arts and Craft tutor at the school, said the exhibition is organised to showcase the talents of their students.

"Our students are not only good academically, but technically as well. All these art works are done by students. We assist and help them, but the work is entirely done by them which we are very happy about."

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Three Years On, Will SADC Finally Come to Mozambique's Rescue?
Biden Set to Review Kenya's Trump-Era Trade Agreements
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.