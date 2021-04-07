Sierra Leone: Freetown Mayor Welcomes Mayor Bensouda for a Week-Long Visit

Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr welcomed on 5 April 2021 welcomed the Lord Mayor of Kanifing Municipality, Ahmed Talib Bensouda and his delegation to Freetown!

Kanifing Municipality is the largest municipality in The Gambia.

Mayor Bensouda's week-long visit will provide opportunities for the team from Kanifing Muncipality to see #TransformFreetown at work and experience Freetown as well as share their achievements and challenges. This visit is an important step as our two municipalities explore avenues to formalise and strengthen ties with each other.

Mayor Bensouda received a warm welcome from Freetown City Council councillors and staff, inspected a guard of honour by the Metropolitan Police and was presented with the "Key to the City of Freetown" by Mayor Aki-Sawyerr.

This was followed by a #TransformFreetown presentation delivered by Mayor Aki-Sawyerr and a Kanifing Municipality Council presentation delivered by Mayor Bensouda. After a stimulating and engaging discussion between the respective staff and councilors, Mayor Bensouda and his delegation visited one of FCC's newly constructed transfer stations and the new waste water treatment plant.

Mayor Bensouda and his delegation will spend the next four days having more in-depth discussions on various matters of common interest to our cities, meeting with key stakeholders and of course on the field observing #TransformFreetown initiatives.