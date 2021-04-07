Gambia Set for Int'l Friendly Match in June

7 April 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia national team is set for an international friendly match in June 2021, according to news reaching Points sports Desk.

The Scorpions are set to play against an African country in a test game to prepare themselves fit and ready for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted in Cameroon.

Coach Tom Saintfiet and his charges will be hoping to play more test matches to improve on their weakness ahead of the continent's bi-annual biggest football showpiece.

Meanwhile, The Gambia snatched qualification to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations following their 1-0 win over Angola in a tricky qualifier match played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau last month.

