Gambia: CRR Youth Outlines Youth Empowerment Deterrent

The Regional Youth Committee of the Central River Region (CRR) on Monday converged at Kudang in Niamina East District to map-out factors affecting youth empowerment in the region.

The five-day convergence funded by Action Aid-International - The Gambia, was held under the theme - 'engaging young people in the democratization process of The Gambia'.

The event attracted 75 youth across the country and was designed to discuss pertinent issues affecting youth development in the region.

Addressing the opening, Fafa Cham, program officer at AAITG in Kudang, said his office is committed to ensuring the empowerment and development of young people in the region.

He expressed his office's resolve to continue supporting the development of youth.

"Action Aid International -The Gambia is youth friendly and we have been working with youth in all our intervention areas. So this is a proud moment for us all to be here in Kudang. We wish we could bring all the young people of this region but that is practically not possible."

He expressed optimism that participants would share the knowledge gained with others who were not opportune to attend the conference.

Musa Jarra, CRR youth and sports coordinator urged young people of the region to focus more on positive things to enhance their spirit of volunteerism.

"It is high time we come together as strong forces to fight for our empowerment and development." he said.

He expressed gratitude to AAITG for the support despite the timeframe, further promising that the position paper that will be developed at the end of the program will be a great one.

Abdou Ceesay, vice chairperson of Regional Youth Committee, expressed similar sentiments.

While thanking AAITG for the initiative, Ceesay reaffirmed his committee's readiness to engage and empower youth across the region.

The regional youth convergence in the region was the first in 5 years after the last one held in 2016 in Wassu.