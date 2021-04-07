South Africa: Premier Sihle Zikalala Welcomes the Granting of Special Provincial Funeral for Former Premier Dr Frank Mdlalose

press release

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala has welcomed the declaration by His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa to grant the late former and first democratically elected Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Dr Frank Mdlalose, a Special Official Provincial Funeral Category 2.

A Special Provincial Official Funeral Category 2, is accorded to distinguished persons specifically designated by the President of South Africa on request by the Premier of a province.

Dr Frank Mdlalose will be remembered for his prominent role as a leader and negotiator during the Codesa negotiations which were held at Kempton Park and eventually led to the 1994 elections. He also played an instrumental role in cultivating peace in the province of KwaZulu-Natal working alongside senior leaders of the ANC and the IFP.

The funeral of Former Premier Dr Frank Mdlalose's will take place this coming Thursday, 08 April 2021, at Madadeni Township in Newcastle.

As part of the funeral arrangements, the South African Police Service will provide ceremonial elements, and the flag will be flown at half-mast in the province on the day.

The granting of a special provincial funeral to Dr Mdlalose by the President will ensure that his legacy to our nation is aptly honoured and remembered.