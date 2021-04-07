South Africa: Premier Sihle Zikalala Welcomes the Granting of Special Provincial Funeral for Former Premier Dr Frank Mdlalose

6 April 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala has welcomed the declaration by His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa to grant the late former and first democratically elected Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Dr Frank Mdlalose, a Special Official Provincial Funeral Category 2.

A Special Provincial Official Funeral Category 2, is accorded to distinguished persons specifically designated by the President of South Africa on request by the Premier of a province.

Dr Frank Mdlalose will be remembered for his prominent role as a leader and negotiator during the Codesa negotiations which were held at Kempton Park and eventually led to the 1994 elections. He also played an instrumental role in cultivating peace in the province of KwaZulu-Natal working alongside senior leaders of the ANC and the IFP.

The funeral of Former Premier Dr Frank Mdlalose's will take place this coming Thursday, 08 April 2021, at Madadeni Township in Newcastle.

As part of the funeral arrangements, the South African Police Service will provide ceremonial elements, and the flag will be flown at half-mast in the province on the day.

The granting of a special provincial funeral to Dr Mdlalose by the President will ensure that his legacy to our nation is aptly honoured and remembered.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Three Years On, Will SADC Finally Come to Mozambique's Rescue?
Biden Set to Review Kenya's Trump-Era Trade Agreements
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.