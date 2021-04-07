South Africa: Media Alert - Public Works Committee Set to Begin Public Hearings On Expropriation Bill in Limpopo

7 April 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Infrastructure will tomorrow, 8 April 2021, begin its four-day public hearings on the Expropriation Bill [B 23-2020] in Limpopo Province.

The Bill was introduced to Parliament in November 2020 by the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure. It seeks to provide for the expropriation of property for a public purpose or in the public interest, and to provide for certain instances where expropriation with nil compensation may be appropriate in the public interest.

In terms of compliance with the regulations outlined in the Disaster Management Act, the committee agreed on an approach where no more than 100 people, taking into cognisance the 50% venue capacity rule, would be allowed in each of the venues that will be utilised for the public hearings.

The public hearings will be held in four districts, starting in Vhembe at the Thulamela town hall in Thohoyandou.

On Friday, the public hearings will proceed in Mopani district at the Greater Tzaneen Local Municipality, followed by Waterberg district at the Modimolle Local Municipality and Capricorn district at the Polokwane Local Municipality on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Members of the media are invited to cover the public hearings.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: Parliament of South Africa

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Three Years On, Will SADC Finally Come to Mozambique's Rescue?
Biden Set to Review Kenya's Trump-Era Trade Agreements
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.