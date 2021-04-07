South Africa: Media Alert - Public Works Committee Set to Begin Public Hearings On Expropriation Bill in Limpopo

document

The Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Infrastructure will tomorrow, 8 April 2021, begin its four-day public hearings on the Expropriation Bill [B 23-2020] in Limpopo Province.

The Bill was introduced to Parliament in November 2020 by the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure. It seeks to provide for the expropriation of property for a public purpose or in the public interest, and to provide for certain instances where expropriation with nil compensation may be appropriate in the public interest.

In terms of compliance with the regulations outlined in the Disaster Management Act, the committee agreed on an approach where no more than 100 people, taking into cognisance the 50% venue capacity rule, would be allowed in each of the venues that will be utilised for the public hearings.

The public hearings will be held in four districts, starting in Vhembe at the Thulamela town hall in Thohoyandou.

On Friday, the public hearings will proceed in Mopani district at the Greater Tzaneen Local Municipality, followed by Waterberg district at the Modimolle Local Municipality and Capricorn district at the Polokwane Local Municipality on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Members of the media are invited to cover the public hearings.