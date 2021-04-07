South Africa: Memory Is a Weapon, but Wilful Forgetting Is Deadlier, and a Greater Threat to South Africa

opinion

Threats by the EFF-RET axis to shut down the country, the proliferation of paramilitary groups, comical and sartorially laughable as they may be, represent an absence of memory at the best of times and, at the worst of times, a case of wilful forgetting.

Some of my research, mainly interviews and meetings that the lockdown of last March cut short, focused on memory. I focused on the lack of memory and the wilful unremembering that define the rhetoric of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) who, for all intents and purposes, now share ideological solidarities with the Radical Economic Transformation (RET) crowd. Each of the two main axis members has its respective band of corpulent cadres in ill-fitting polyester camouflage uniforms that, for now, make a greater contribution to the performance arts than they represent any serious and well-drilled military formation. Theatrical as it may seem, this RET-EFF Axis - with buttons straining to hold their jumpsuits together around the revolutionary dyspepsia - does, nonetheless, pose a great threat to South Africa, one that has to be avoided at all costs.

Back at the start of last year, I had already done the theoretical and (global) historical research, but needed to...