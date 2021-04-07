South Africa: Memory Is a Weapon, but Wilful Forgetting Is Deadlier, and a Greater Threat to South Africa

6 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Ismail Lagardien

Threats by the EFF-RET axis to shut down the country, the proliferation of paramilitary groups, comical and sartorially laughable as they may be, represent an absence of memory at the best of times and, at the worst of times, a case of wilful forgetting.

Some of my research, mainly interviews and meetings that the lockdown of last March cut short, focused on memory. I focused on the lack of memory and the wilful unremembering that define the rhetoric of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) who, for all intents and purposes, now share ideological solidarities with the Radical Economic Transformation (RET) crowd. Each of the two main axis members has its respective band of corpulent cadres in ill-fitting polyester camouflage uniforms that, for now, make a greater contribution to the performance arts than they represent any serious and well-drilled military formation. Theatrical as it may seem, this RET-EFF Axis - with buttons straining to hold their jumpsuits together around the revolutionary dyspepsia - does, nonetheless, pose a great threat to South Africa, one that has to be avoided at all costs.

Back at the start of last year, I had already done the theoretical and (global) historical research, but needed to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Three Years On, Will SADC Finally Come to Mozambique's Rescue?
Biden Set to Review Kenya's Trump-Era Trade Agreements
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.