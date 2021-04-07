South Africa: MEC Peggy Nkonyeni Condemns Reckless and Negligent Driving

press release

MEC Nkonyeni denounces reckless driving following a horrific crash that claimed the lives of ten people in Vryheid

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Ms Neliswa Peggy Nkonyeni has condemned the reckless and negligent behaviour of some motorists following a horrific accident on the R34 in Vryheid near Lakeside where ten people were killed.

At approximately 11h00 this morning, a Ford Ranger carrying six occupants collided head-on with a Mazda 3 which was carrying seven occupants claiming the lives of seven people at the scene of the accident.

Six critically injured survivors were treated by paramedics at the scene before being transported to hospital for further medical attention.

Tragically three other victims died later in hospital. According to preliminary investigations, it is alleged that the driver of the Mazda 3 failed to stop at a stop street. Although the exact cause of the accident is still being investigated, law enforcement authorities said reckless and negligent driving could not be ruled out.

MEC Nkonyeni made a plea to motorists to exercise maximum patience on the road so that they can arrive alive to their destinations.

"It is heart-breaking that this gruesome accident comes after the Easter long weekend where the province recorded 54 fatalities. It was disturbing to learn that one of the vehicles involved in the accident in Vryheid was overloaded and it is alleged that the driver failed to stop at a stop street, which could be the cause of this ghastly accident that resulted in the death of ten people.

Through flouting the basic rules of the road, the driver displayed gross recklessness and total disregard for the rule of law as well as other road users. Human error and negligence are to blame for the increasing death toll on our provincial roads, which is a huge cost to the economy. Therefore, harsher action must be taken against motorists that violate traffic regulations," said MEC Nkonyeni.

MEC Nkonyeni expressed her heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured survivors a speedy recovery.

The Provincial Government working with local municipalities will assist the families of the victims with funeral arrangements and psychosocial services.