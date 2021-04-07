South Africa: PSG's Think Big Series to Feature Judge Dennis Davis and Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde, Among More Top Speakers

7 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By PSG

PSG has added to its impressive line-up of bigger picture thinkers, taking part in its 2021 Think Big webinar series. On 13 April, Judge Dennis Davis will gear his gavel towards tax consequences in our country, as South Africa's shrinking tax base remains a source of concern. The challenges are huge but finding sustainable tax solutions will be key to the economic outcomes we achieve.

Covid-19 continues to dominate news headlines. But where are we in our pursuit of so-called "herd immunity", and what role will our current experience have on how we approach future pandemics? Who better than an expert to give factual advice on where we are in South Africa's journey to securing sufficient vaccine supply? Prof Shabir Madhi shares his expert views on 20 April.

Wondering what might come next for the Western Cape? Premier Alan Winde joins us to discuss some of the successes, failures, and work in progress for the province and how the province is positioning itself in response to the pandemic.

Since Covid-19 hit our shores, being positive has gained new meaning. The past year brought unique humanitarian challenges and, along with that, many learnings. How is the largest disaster response, non-governmental organisation...

