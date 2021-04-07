South Africa: Minister Blade Nzimande Welcomes Targets Set By Universities in Response to Scarce Skills Enrolment Plans

press release

The Minister of Higher Education Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande, welcomes the targets set by universities in response to scarce skills enrolment plans. Although a lot more still needs to be done on this score, these targets are an

important step forward towards our goals of skilling our people and the country.

Since the introduction of the Performance Monitoring and Evaluation System in 2010 and the subsequent Medium-Term Strategic Framework, the Department has been engaging with universities through enrolment planning on their targets for scarce skills area.

In the new enrolment planning cycle, the targets for first time entering students into the scarce skill areas of engineering, life and physical science, human health, animal health and veterinary sciences and teacher education are gradually increasing.

The engineering sector targets are 16 152 (2020), 18 647 (2021), 17 085 (2022), 17 639 (2023), 18 100 (2024) and 18 317 (2025). The Life and Physical Science sector targets are 16 948 (2020), 17 161 (2021, 17 584 (2022), 17 391(2023), 17 459 (2024) and 17 614 (2025). Human Health targets are 9 796 (2020), 10 155 (2021), 10 418 (2022), 10 838 (2023), 11 155 (2024) and 11 516 (2025).

Animal and Veterinary Science targets are 1 116 (2020), 1 154 (2021), 1 194 (2022), 1 209 (2023), 1 229 (2024 and 1 257 (2025). Initial Teacher Education targets are 22 752 (2020), 22 746 (2021), 22 788 (2022), 22 855 (2023), 22 951 (2024) and 23 380 (2025).

The targets for all undergraduate enrolments for the scarce skills are planned as follows:

Engineering targets are 77 062 (2020), 77 003 (2021), 77 158 (2022) 78 916 (2023), 80 796 (2024) and 83 019 in (2025).

Life and Physical Science are 58 267 (2020), 59 240 (2021), 60 613 (2022), (2023), 62 092 (2024) and 62 890 in (2025).

Human Health are 47 411 (2020), 47 488 (2021), 47 597 (2022), 49 120 (2023), 50 406 (2024) and 51 926 in (2025).

Animal and Veterinary Science are 5 001 (2020), 5 208 (2021), 5 343 (2022), 5 469 (2023), 5 592 (2024) and 5 729 in (2025).

Initial Teacher Education targets are 136 272 (2020), 139 733 (2021), 142 791 (2022), 144 791 (2023), 147 471 (2024) and 150 117 in (2025).

Minister Nzimande said that 770 Apprentices are being trained at 26 Centres of Specialisation at different Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges in 13 priority trades with 130 participating employers. A further 1 000 young people are expected to start in 2021 as apprentices. TVET colleges are being supported to be Trade Test Centres for occupational trades.

"In response to the President's State of the Nation Address, Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs) have set targets to respond to the National Skills Development Plan and contribute to the post-school education and training system.

Amongst others, four SETAs that are involved with artisanal and engineering interventions have set targets for the Medium-Term Strategic Framework," said Minister Nzimande.

The Minister further said that all NSFAS qualifying students in approved undergraduate qualifications are provided with financial support for their studies, as long as they continue to meet the financial and academic eligibility criteria. "SETAs have made commitments to fund employers that partner with TVET colleges to take more apprentices as part of the skills strategy to support the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan," said the Minister.

Minister Nzimande said that funding of eligible learners will be done through discretionary grants given to employers and institutions of higher learning. SETAs will fund programmes or projects aimed at developing high-level skills such as managers, associate professionals and artisans amongst others.