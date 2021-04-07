South Africa: Breaking the Law / the Right to Food - the Plight of the Hungry in Jo'burg's Inner City

6 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Michelle Banda

In Johannesburg's inner city, many risk being arrested and having their goods confiscated every day, just to put food on the table for their families.

Desperation to feed their families no matter the cost has pushed many Johannesburg residents to dangerous or illegal jobs.

A street vendor in Doornfontein, Claudia Matsi (31) said she has been operating without a permit since March 2020, selling avocados, peanuts, sweets and masks. It is her only hope to feed and school her three children in Inhambane, Mozambique. She was a domestic worker earning R3,000 before she lost her job during the lockdown. As a vendor Matsi makes R100 per day, R150 on a good day. Every month, she has to save at least R800 for rent and R500 to send home for her children.

"I don't mind doing any kind of job just for my children to have something to eat daily. Even now as I'm operating illegally the Metro Police can come and take my stock that I will never recover, so sometimes I have to run away when I see them approaching," Matsi said.

"Going to bed hungry is not an issue for me. Water is enough should my monthly income...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

