South Africa: Vote-Buying and Branch-Stacking - Is It Possible to Solve the Problem of the ANC Leadership Election Process?

6 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Pierre De Vos

The Supreme Court of Appeal last week declared the 2018 Free State provincial conference of the ANC, as well as the election of the provincial leadership at this conference, unlawful and unconstitutional. This raises questions about the integrity of internal ANC elections (including the 2017 election of party leaders at Nasrec) and the role that courts ought to play in safeguarding the right of members of political parties to participate in party elections.

Political parties in South Africa do not provide for the direct election of their party leaders or of their candidates standing for election to public office at national, provincial or local government level. Instead, political parties generally provide for the indirect election of party leaders and candidates for public office in terms of rules set out in the respective constitutions of the political parties.

For example, the ANC constitution provides for the election of national party leaders at a national conference, by about 5,000 delegates, 90% of whom are selected at "properly constituted branch general meetings" (BGMs).

A similar provision applies to the election of ANC provincial party leaders at a provincial conference. The constitution of the DA provides for a slightly more complicated procedure for the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

