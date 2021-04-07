South Africa: Proposed Covid-19 Vaccination Site in Nelson Mandela Bay Still 'Under Construction' After Contractor Not Paid

6 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Luvuyo Mehlwana, Estelle Ellis and Shiraaz Mohamed

Large parts of one of the proposed vaccination sites in Nelson Mandela Bay are still 'under construction' after the contractor left more than a year ago when the Eastern Cape Department of Health failed to pay the company.

Fifteen months after a contractor abandoned the construction project at the Laetitia Bam Day Hospital in Kariega (formerly Uitenhage) due to non-payment, patients are being treated in wooden cubicles while incomplete parts of the hospital are abandoned. Vaccines will also be administered in these wooden cubicles.

Sealed oxygen cylinders stand in a section of the uncompleted Laetitia Bam Day Hospital. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)

The Eastern Cape Department of Health's spokesperson, Sizwe Kupelo, said on Tuesday (6 April) that construction at the facility would begin next week.

Patients were seen huddling together in the rain as they queued for service.

The multimillion-rand upgrade project was originally scheduled to take only a few months, but in January 2020 work was abandoned by the contractor, Ikhono Projects, because of non-payment. According to a status report from the health department in October 2020, the R5.5-million contract was awarded to Ikhono Projects in 2019 but terminated by the contractor in January 2020.

A section of the uncompleted...

