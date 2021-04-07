South Africa: For Vulnerable Households, the Right to Dignified Existence Warps Into Torture At the Till Point

6 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Georgina Crouth

The Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice Group's latest Household Affordability Index paints a depressing picture of poor households under strain in South Africa, saying they are not only worse off than a year ago, but that their situation is becoming increasingly dire.

Winter is coming and millions of people already on the breadline are unlikely to be able to afford even basic costs of living -- let alone luxuries such as heating. It's a bleak outlook, presented by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice Group's latest Household Affordability Index, which reveals that South Africans are not only worse off than they were before March 2020, but that the affordability crisis in households is worsening.

The group says the prices of essential goods and services are rising at a rate out of line with minimum wage and social grant increases.

The Household Affordability Index, which has tracked affordability since September 2020, was designed in collaboration with low-income-earning women in Soweto, Alexandra, Tembisa and Hillbrow in Johannesburg; Gugulethu, Philippi, Khayelitsha, Delft and Dunoon in Cape Town; KwaMashu, Umlazi, Isipingo, Pietermaritzburg, Durban and Mtubatuba in KwaZulu-Natal; and Springbok in the Northern Cape. It includes the foods and the volumes of these foods for families of seven members...

