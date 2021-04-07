Mozambique: Covid-19 - Three Deaths, 65 New Cases, and 692 Recoveries

Maputo — After two days in which no deaths were recorded from Covid-19 in Mozambique, the disease killed again on Tuesday.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, three deaths were registered on Tuesday. They were two men and one woman, all of Mozambican nationality, and aged 35, 44 and 54. Two of the victims died in Maputo city and one in Manica. The total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique now stands at 785.

Since the start of the pandemic, 489,927 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 808 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 274 were from Maputo city, 122 from Zambezia, 99 from Nampula, 92 from Manica, 88 from Cabo Delgado, 51 from Sofala, 33 from Tete, 31 from Gaza, nine from Maputo province, five from Niassa and four from Inhambane.

743 of the tests were negative, and 65 tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique to 68,292.

The figures for the Tuesday cases give a positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected) of eight per cent. This compares with 5.1 per cent on Monday, 9.3 per cent on Sunday, 4.7 per cent on Saturday, and 10.7 per cent on Friday.

All the cases diagnosed on Tuesday were Mozambican citizens. 37 were men or boys and 28 were women or girls. Four were children under the age of 15, and seven were over 65 years old.

26 of the new cases (40 per cent) were from Maputo city. There were also 19 cases from Zambezia, nine from Nampula, three from Cabo Delgado, two each from Manica, Sofala and Gaza, one from Inhambane, and one from Maputo province. None of those tested in Niassa or Tete were positive.

Over the same 24 hour period, four Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital, all in Maputo, but 11 new cases were admitted (eight in Maputo, two in Matola and one in Manica).

As of Tuesday, there were 74 people under medical care in the Covid-19 wards (up from 70 on Monday). 48 of these patients (64.9 per cent) were in Maputo. There were also eight cases in Zambezia, six in Nampula, five in Sofala, five in Matola, one in Tete and one in Inhambane. There were no patients in the Covid-19 facilities in Cabo Delgado, Niassa, Manica or Gaza.

The Ministry also reported that a further 692 people were declared as fully recovered from Covid-19 on Tuesday (635 in Maputo city, 31 in Sofala, 25 in Niassa and one in Zambezia). The total number of recoveries now stands at 57,926, or 84.8 per cent of all those diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases has now fallen to below 10,000. There were 9,577 active cases on Tuesday (down from 10,207 on Monday). The geographical distribution of these cases was as follows: Maputo city, 7,362 (76.8 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 865; Sofala, 361; Nampula, 241; Zambezia, 223; Inhambane, 188; Niassa, 140; Cabo Delgado, 83; Gaza, 60; Tete, 48; and Manica, six.