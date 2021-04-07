Mozambique: Nyusi Praises Courage of Mozambican Women

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Wednesday praised the courage of the country's women as they face terrorist violence in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

Speaking after laying a wreath in Heroes' Square in Maputo, on the occasion of Mozambican Women's Day, he said that women continue to be the face of suffering during armed conflict. "It is the women who suffer most in times of war", he stressed.

"We are celebrating Mozambican Women's Day at a moment when the country is facing armed violence in the central area (waged by the self-styled "Renamo Military Junta") and terrorism and violent extremism in Cabo Delgado", Nyusi said. "The main impact of these constraints falls upon women".

Despite these adversities, he continued, women remained committed to participating in the development of the country. Nyusi stressed their role as business people, frequently in the informal sector of the economy, and in the production of food and of wealth for the country and for their families.

Women were also increasingly visible in Mozambican politics and decision-making. "With every passing day, Mozambican women are increasing their level of participation in decision-making bodies, and in professions that were previously considered male domains", he said. "This is the result of balanced and daring public policies, and of actions aligned with our vision for Mozambique".

Nyusi stressed that his government will continue making efforts to promote balance between men and women, and to ensure balanced opportunities.

"We shall continue to aspire to a greater inclusion of women at all levels", he declared.

In particular, the government had worked to ensure that girls are enrolled at school and stay at school rather than dropping out. "By making attendance at school obligatory up to ninth grade, by distributing school text books free of charge, by improving conditions in boarding homes, and by improving the sanitation conditions in schools - when we do all of this, we are promoting more opportunities of access for girls". Nyusi said.

Lw/pf (336)