Niger: Setaf-Af Mobility Division Delivers Equipment to Support Operations in Niger

Setaf-Africa Public Affairs Vicenza, Italy — U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, coordinated for the ground movement of 16 Armored Personnel Carriers to support joint-force G5 Sahel efforts in northern Niger.

U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa coordinated for the ground movement of 16 Armored Personnel Carriers to the Niger military in March 2021.

The APCs will support the G-5 Sahel Joint Force efforts in Niger. The missions include combating counterterrorism, transnational organized crime and trafficking.

Nathanael Phillips of the G4 Mobility Operations Division was the lead for the project. Phillips and the staff within the Mobility Division's Surface Branch had a problem to solve--how do we support our partners by moving the APCs to an unfamiliar location?

The staff successfully solved the problem through the SETAF-AF Tender program.

"The SETAF-AF Tender program is a perfect fit for the unique requirements of moving Nigerien Army vehicles to a remote location, nearly crossing the length of Niger," Phillips said. "A carrier with experience traversing the open deserts of Niger was selected, and through difficult conditions, the mission was accomplished within six days of the predicted delivery date."

The Surface Branch within the G4 Mobility Operations Division coordinates for the ground movement of all equipment in Africa.

Whether it is through sending military equipment by land, sea, or air to training events like Africa Lion, or delivering vehicles that support counter terrorism efforts, the Surface Branch staff builds relationships with partner nations to accomplish the mission.

"We are proud to support the Nigerien military in their operations, and are looking forward to continue to foster those valuable relationships," Phillips said.