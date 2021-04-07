Tunisia: Chahed Observatory Issues Recommendations to Facilitate Legal Monitoring of Electoral Process, Presented

Tunis/Tunisia — The Chahed Observatory presented on Wednesday a set of recommendations to facilitate the mission of financial and administrative justice control.

The goal is to ensure a better governance of the electoral system.

These recommendations are issued from a project, on which the Observatory had worked, on "the role of financial and administrative justice in the consecration of transparency and integrity of elections," the Observatory said at a press conference in held in Tunis.

As part of this project, the observatory had developed a set of legal, procedural and structural reforms of the legal system to improve the electoral system, with a view to building the capacity of the relevant structures to monitor the electoral operations.

This action is part of the "Hel Chantier" (Start the Work) campaign launched last March 11 by five associations involved in election activities, targeting an in-depth, comprehensive and participatory reform of the electoral system.

These associations call for the electoral law revision.

The main recommendation is related to financial justice and consists in rendering more effective the Court of Auditors' monitoring role on the financing of electoral campaigns., Member of the Observatory Steering Committee Riadh Trabelsi said.

The observatory recommends in this regard, revising the penalty system and aligning it with the offences committed, he specified.

Besides, the official pointed out that the observatory calls for the mobilisation of the material resources to help the judges, the court's administration and its officials to rule on appeals in the best conditions.

The observatory further calls for reinforcing the Court of Auditors' financial and administrative independence so that it can properly exercise its mission of control over the electoral process in its various stages.

Furthermore, the observatory proposes the urgent creation of the "Electoral Judge" post to be tasked with settling electoral disputes.