South Africa: Security Forces Ensure Safety and Security During Presidential Visit in Fort Beaufort

press release

The Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga together with Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Crime Detection Maj Gen Zithulele Dladla welcoming His Excellency the President of South Africa, Mr Cyril Ramaphosa with the Premier Mr Oscar Mabuyane during his landing at Blinkwater in Fort Beaufort.

The President is visiting the Eastern Cape in Fort Beaufort and Alice in the University of Fort Hare respectively. He is expected to hand over Agricultural Implements and unveil the Mama Charlotte Maxeke's Tombstone. Later in the day he is expected to give a Mama Charlotte Maxeke Memorial Lecture at Fort Hare before his departure.

Since last week the Law Enforcement have been engaged in the Security Planning in preparation for the event.