Africa: Covid-19 Death Toll Exceeds 114,000 Across Continent

Cape Town — As of April 7, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 4,289,749 while over 7,488,208 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 114,319 and 3,840,393 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases - 1,552,853 - and 53,032 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 499,025 ), Tunisia ( 263,043 ), Ethiopia ( 219,381 ), Egypt ( 206,510 ) and Nigeria ( 163,388 ).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

