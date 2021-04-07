Tanzania: Strengthen Country's Relations, Foreign Affairs Told

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has directed the new appointees in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation to strengthen international relations, saying Tanzania needs to keep good connection with other nations across the world.

She disclosed the secret behind the appointment of Amb Liberata Mulamula to head the ministry, saying the long serving diplomat is competent and comfortable in the area.

President Samia was speaking at the State House in Dar es Salaam shortly after swearing in Permanent Secretaries and Heads of various public institutions.

At least seven permanent secretaries, nine deputy secretaries and three heads of public institutions were sworn in yesterday.

The Head of State said Amb Mulamula is one of the best diplomats in the country who has served in and outside the country in various capacities, and that she is expected to utilise her experience in bringing positive changes in the country's diplomatic arena.

"Ambassador Mulamula has served as a diplomat for a long time, she is respected in and outside the country, they listen to her, we therefore expect her to strengthen our relations with other nations," she noted.

President Samia said the ministry is in the safe hands of two experienced diplomats and that their main task is to make sure they maintain and strengthen diplomatic relations with other nations.

She said the Permanent Secretary, Amb Brigadier General Wilbert Ibuge has enough experience in the diplomatic area and that he has been representing the country in various platforms.

"This ministry is made up of strong and competent diplomats, Brig General Ibuge has been representing the nation in various countries. He is an experienced diplomat, therefore I believe the two will ensure Tanzania's diplomatic relations grow," said President Samia.

Last week, President Samia named Ms Mulamula as the new Foreign Minister. She joined the cabinet for the first time with 35- year experience as a diplomat who represented Tanzania in different missions and other international bodies.

She replaced Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, a law don, who was relocated to the ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

The 65-year Amb Mulamula was sworn in on April 1 this year at the Chamwino State House in Dodoma along with other newly-appointed ministers, deputies and Chief Secretary Hussein Kattanga.

She becomes the country's 16th Foreign Affairs minister - and the second woman to serve in that position after Dr Asha-Rose Migiro, who served between January 2006 and January 2007.