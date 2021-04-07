Tanzania: Simba Eye to Finish Off Al Ahly

A 25-MAN Simba squad left the country yesterday for Cairo, Egypt ahead of their Day 6 CAF Champions League against Al Ahly on Friday.

Simba's Head tactician Didier Gomez has warned that they will take the match seriously despite being already qualified for the quarter-finals as the group A winners.

He insisted it is pride restoration encounter as they want to end the group stage unbeaten.

He insisted they wanted to maintain their reputation as the top-placed group A team, hence they won't take the match lightly despite hitting unassailable 13 points which Al Ahly won't reach even if they win the Cairo return leg match.

Simba will remain at the top of the group whatever results they post on the Friday game against Al Ahly who will only manage to reach 11 points if Simba lose the game.

Last Saturday's 4-1 victory over Democratic Republic of Congo 's AS Vita FC assured Simba the group A leadership as they have won four matches, drew once and no loss from their five-game outings.

Simba have pegged 13 points while the second-placed Al Ahly who forced a 2-2 draw away with El-Merreikh, have pocketed 8 points.

The players who left yesterday evening to Cairo via Dubai include three goalkeepers: Aishi Manula, Beno Kakolanya and Ally Salim while defenders are Shomari Kapombe, Joash Onyango, Pascal Wawa, Ibrahim Ame, Erasto Nyoni, Gadiel Michael, Mohamed Hussein, Kennedy Juma and David Kameta.

The list of midfielders has; Jonas Mkude, Larry Bwalya, Said Ndemla, Mzamiru Yassin, Luis Miquissone, Hassan Dilunga, Clatous Chama, Bernard Morrison, Francis Kahata and Taddeo Lwanga.

The striking force will be marshaled by Medie Kagere, John Bocco, Ibrahim Ajib and Chris Mugalu.

Meanwhile Simba duo, Clatous Chama and Luis Miquissone have made it into the CAF Champions League team of the week after their remarkable display in the 4-1 win over AS Vita at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The two players were involved in the four goals which Simba scored. The Mozambique international Miquissone broke the deadlock in the 30th minute after he was set up by Bernard Morrisson to give Simba the match lead from about 16-yard shot.

While Chama scored a brace, he netted his first in the stroke of half-time to put Simba ahead after Zemanga Soze had equalised for the Congolese side in the 44th minute.

The Zambia international then set up Larry Bwalya in the 66th minute to make it 3-1 in favour of the Mainland League champions. The creative midfielder completed his brace in the 84th minute when he combined well with Miquissone.

Other players who made it to the team of the week include Kaizer Chiefs duo Reeve Frosler and Bernard Parker, Fode Camara and Khadim Diaw from Horoya AC, Zamalek's Mahmoud Hamdi and Ferjani Sassi, Ricardo Goss from Mamelodi Sundowns, and Amir Sayoud of CR Belouizdad.

Match-day five team of the week: Goalkeeper: Ricardo Goss (Mamelodi Sundowns), Defenders: Reeve Frosler (Kaizer Chiefs), Fode Camara (Horoya AC), Mahmoud Hamdi (Zamalek), Midfielders: Bernard Parker (Kaizer Chiefs), Ferjani Sassi (Zamalek), Amir Sayoud (CR Belouizdad) and Attackers: Clatous Chama (Simba SC), Safeldin Maki (Al Merrikh) Luis Miquissone (Simba SC).