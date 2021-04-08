Nigeria: Bandits Released Us On Their Own Will, Freed Kaduna Student Contradicts Army

TundeEludini/PremiumTimes
Nigerian Army
7 April 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mohammed Ibrahim Yaba

Kaduna — An abducted student of Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Mando, Kaduna State, has narrated how they were released from captivity.

The Nigerian Army had claimed that its troops "recovered five of the students", who spent over three weeks in captivity.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, was the one who first announced the release of the students but he did not go into details.

However, in a statement on Tuesday, Brig. Gen. Yerima Mohammed, Army Spokesman, unveiled the identities of the "recovered students", and showered encomiums on the troops.

"The rescued students are currently receiving medical attention in a military facility in Kaduna. The GOC 1 Division, Maj Gen DH Ali-Keffi has commended the troops for their effort and charged them not to rest on their oars until all kidnap victims are rescued and returned to their families," he had said while giving the impression that the military rescued the students.

But speaking with Daily Trust shortly after the freed victims were reunited with their families on Wednesday, Francis Paul, a 200 Level Student of Agriculture Technology at the institution, said the bandits released them voluntarily.

"One afternoon, they (the bandits) came and started selecting us... I was very ill that day. So, they asked me to sit aside and they added some girls and put us on motorbikes. They dropped us at a village close to the main road and said we should walk towards the road and we did," he said.

Details later...

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

