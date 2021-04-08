Nigeria: National Sports Festival to End Abruptly Due to Lack of Funds

8 April 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Gabriel Eromonsele

The organisers of the National Sports Festival have threatened to end the event abruptly over the failure of the Federal Government to release funds.

They took the decision at the end of a meeting of the Local Organising Committee of the Sports Festival.

According to the Coordinator of Media and Publicity, National Sports Festival, Ebomhiana Musa, the Federal Government has failed to fulfil its promise to make funds available for the festival.

"The Local Organising Committee, Edo2020 regrets to announce that it will end the games abruptly tomorrow, Thursday, April 8, 2021, for lack of funds," the statement read.

"Rising from an emergency meeting this evening, the LOC says it has to take this hard decision due to lack of funds having expended its reserves to kick start the games.

"Regrettably, the FG is yet to redeem its pledge to support us as the host state financially for the cost of postponements. So, we are left with no option but to end the games at noon tomorrow."

The NSF was officially declared open on Tuesday and some events had been decided as of Wednesday night.

The event, which ought to have held last year, was postponed owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust.

