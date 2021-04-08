Ethiopia - Amidst Hostilities in Tigray, Humanitarian Situation Remains 'Dire'

7 April 2021
UN News Service

The humanitarian situation in Tigray, Ethiopia, remains "dire", the Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General said on Wednesday.

"While there has been substantial improvement in humanitarian access, active hostilities have been reported in the north-western, central, eastern, south-eastern and southern zones", Stéphane Dujarric told correspondents at a regular press briefing.

Following months of escalating tensions between the Ethiopian Government and the dominant regional force, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered a military offensive after rebels attacked a federal army base.

Within days, militias from the neighbouring Amhara region had joined the fray, reportedly followed by some troops from neighbouring Eritrea - a long-time rival of Tigray.

According to government forces, the region had been secured by the end of November, however TPLF resistance has continued amid accusations of extrajudicial killings and rights abuses on all sides.

Mass displacement

The UN Spokesperson said that some humanitarian partners have accessed the towns of Gijet and Samre, in the southern and southeastern zones.

"They reported that most of the population in these towns has fled", he said, adding that the Alamata-Mekelle-Adigrat-Shire road remains "partially accessible".

Mr. Dujarric referenced the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in saying that an estimated 2.5 million people in rural Tigray have not had access to essential services over the last five months.

Moreover, the conflict continues to drive massive displacement across the region, with tens of thousands of people moving towards urban areas, including to Mekelle and Shire.

"According to a recent assessment report, there could be as many as 450,000 people displaced in Shire", he stated.

As UN humanitarian partners scale up the response, they are grappling with capacity and resource challenges, "which remains inadequate for the estimated 4.5 million people who need life-saving assistance", said Mr. Dujarric.

Read the original article on UN News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: UN News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Three Years On, Will SADC Finally Come to Mozambique's Rescue?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.