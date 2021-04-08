Rwandans in Senegal Commemorate Genocide Against the Tutsi

Rwandans and friends of Rwanda in Senegal on Wednesday, April 7, gathered to commemorate the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi that claimed more than one million lives in 100 days.

Among other activities, the commemoration involved lighting the Flame of Hope, laying wreaths at the monument honouring Genocide victims and listening to testimonies of genocide survivors.

In his remarks, Jean Pierre Karabaranga, the Rwandan Ambassador to Senegal, called on Rwandans and friends in the West African country to fight by all means any actions that reflect denial and minimisation of the genocide against the Tutsi.

Also to be shunned, said Karabaranga, are genocide fugitives and their supporters who spread genocide ideology.

The envoy also hailed the good relations between Rwanda and Senegal that among others saw the latter provide a place where genocide victims are honoured.

In his address, Habib Leon Ndiaye, Executive Secretary in the Ministry of Culture and Communication in Senegal, said that his country stands with Rwanda and Rwandans in paying tribute to more than one million people who succumbed to the genocide against the Tutsi.

Ndiaye also commended Rwandans for rebuilding after the genocide, and pledged Senegal's commitment to good bilateral relations with Rwanda.

According to the Embassy of Rwanda in Senegal that also oversees Mali, Gambia, Cape Verde, and Guinea Bissau, there is a virtual commemoration event scheduled on April 10 and will bring together Rwandans and friends residing in these countries.