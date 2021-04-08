Rwandans in Senegal Commemorate Genocide Against the Tutsi

8 April 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

Rwandans and friends of Rwanda in Senegal on Wednesday, April 7, gathered to commemorate the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi that claimed more than one million lives in 100 days.

Among other activities, the commemoration involved lighting the Flame of Hope, laying wreaths at the monument honouring Genocide victims and listening to testimonies of genocide survivors.

In his remarks, Jean Pierre Karabaranga, the Rwandan Ambassador to Senegal, called on Rwandans and friends in the West African country to fight by all means any actions that reflect denial and minimisation of the genocide against the Tutsi.

Also to be shunned, said Karabaranga, are genocide fugitives and their supporters who spread genocide ideology.

The envoy also hailed the good relations between Rwanda and Senegal that among others saw the latter provide a place where genocide victims are honoured.

In his address, Habib Leon Ndiaye, Executive Secretary in the Ministry of Culture and Communication in Senegal, said that his country stands with Rwanda and Rwandans in paying tribute to more than one million people who succumbed to the genocide against the Tutsi.

Ndiaye also commended Rwandans for rebuilding after the genocide, and pledged Senegal's commitment to good bilateral relations with Rwanda.

According to the Embassy of Rwanda in Senegal that also oversees Mali, Gambia, Cape Verde, and Guinea Bissau, there is a virtual commemoration event scheduled on April 10 and will bring together Rwandans and friends residing in these countries.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Three Years On, Will SADC Finally Come to Mozambique's Rescue?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.