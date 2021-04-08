Kenya: Harambee Stars Rise in FIFA Rankings

7 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Geoffrey Anene

Kenya is up two spots to 102 in the latest Fifa world rankings released on Wednesday.

Harambee Stars played four matches during the Fifa international break last month.

Jacob "Ghost" Mulee's charges began the international break with victory in friendly matches against lowly South Sudan (1-0) and Tanzania (2-1) on March 13 and 15 respectively.

Kenya then held Egypt to a 1-1 draw in Nairobi on March 25 before beating Togo 2-1 on March 29 in what was their final 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier.

In Cecafa region, Uganda leads at position 84 despite dropping by one position. Kenya (102) is second followed by Sudan (123), Rwanda (129), Tanzania (137), Ethiopia (140), Burundi (142).

Ethiopia and Sudan have improved by six and four places respectively after qualifying for 2021 Afcon.

Djibouti is up one spot at 183, while Somalia remain 197th globally. Eritrea moved up two places to 203.

Mali, who Kenya will face in 2022 World Cup qualifiers starting June, have dropped three places to 57th in the world.

Harambee Stars are also in the same group with Uganda and Rwanda in the race to Qatar.

Belgium stays on top followed by world champions France, Brazil, European champions Portugal and Spain in that order.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Three Years On, Will SADC Finally Come to Mozambique's Rescue?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.