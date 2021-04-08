Nigeria: Owerri Jailbreak - 48 Fleeing Inmates Recaptured

Hédi Benyounes/Unsplash
7 April 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The recaptured inmates escaped from the facility on Monday, when gunmen invaded it, releasing about 1,844 inmates.

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) says it has recaptured 48 fleeing inmates of the Owerri Custodial Centre.

The recaptured inmates escaped from the facility on Monday, when gunmen invaded it, releasing about 1,844 inmates.

The NCoS Spokesman, Francis Enobore, disclosed this in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mr Enobore noted that peace had gradually returned to the Owerri custodial centre in Imo, following the recent invasion of the facility by bandits.

"The 48 inmates recaptured as at 1550hrs today (Wednesday) increases the number of inmates presently in custody to 84.

"This includes those that resisted the temptation to escape during the attack.

"Among the escapees, 11 were recaptured by men of the 211 Nigerian Airforce Base, Owerri while others either came back on their own volition or were returned by their relations, traditional rulers and religious leaders," he said.

The Acting Controller General, NCoS, John Mrabure, however, charged all staff members in the command to go after the fleeing inmates and smoke them out of hiding at all cost.

Mr Mrabure read the riot act during the interactive session with personnel attached to the custodial centre, including those at the state headquarters.

He further asked the entire body of workers to braze up to frontally resist emerging security challenges confronting the nation and, by extension, the NCoS.

He expressed profound appreciation to other security bodies in fortifying custodial centres across the county and in 'Search and Recover' exercise.

He equally thanked other individuals and groups for their patriotic disposition in ensuring that escapees in their custody were safely returned to the custodial centre.

NAN

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Three Years On, Will SADC Finally Come to Mozambique's Rescue?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.